Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Mature 10KG

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support senior cats. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Features & Benefits Vitality complex - This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. Antioxidant complex - Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Optimal energy - Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, wheat, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.80%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation (0.048%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00048%). Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 755 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 131 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 36% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 5.4% - Phosphorus: 0.8% - Omega-3-fatty acids: 0.71% - per kg: Beta-carotene: 4.2 mg. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Maize, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.78%), psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides, yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

