Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Calm 4kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Calm ROYAL CANIN® Calm is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. Calming support: ROYAL CANIN® Calm contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support cats who may be prone to behaviour changes in unusual situations and environments. Hairball complex: Thanks to a specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, this formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat's stools. Skin barrier: Your cat's skin is its largest organ and acts as an important barrier. In order to support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier role. S/O index: This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount. Features & Benefits Calming support - Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations. Hairball complex - A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools. Skin barrier - Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, hydrolysed milk protein**, marigold meal. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron (3b103): 34 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 127 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Alpha-S1.0 trypsin-hydrolysed bovine casein: 0.94 g/kg. Analytical Constituents Protein: 36% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 7.8% - Crude fibres: 4.2% - Calcium: 1.15% - Phosphorus: 0.95% - Magnesium: 0.08% - L-tryptophan: 0.38%. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 4kg

