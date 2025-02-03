Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Diabetic 1.5kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® DIABETIC dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the regulation of glucose supply (Diabetes mellitus). Low level of mono- and disaccharides. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Features & Benefits Glucomodulation - Specific formula utilising cereals with a low glycaemic index and selected fibres to help in the management of postprandial blood glucose in diabetic cats. High protein - Helps reduce net energy supply and support the maintenance of muscle mass essential in diabetic cats. Low starch - Formula contains a reduced level of starch to help limit post postprandial blood glucose. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, manioc (tapioca), vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry protein, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, soya oil, marigold meal. Carbohydrate sources: barley (13.5%), manioc (tapioca) (7%). Additives (per kg)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 32 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 41 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 122 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. Analytical ConstituentsProtein: 46% - Fat content: 12% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 4.1% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.66%. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Feeding Instruction Feeding amounts provided are a guideline. Speak to a pet professional regarding specific amounts for your pet. Fresh water should be available at all times. Store the product in a cool, dry place. Please refer to the packaging for the batch number, factory registration number and best before date.

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

