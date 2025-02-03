Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Diabetic 1.5kg

Marketplace.
OverviewROYAL CANIN® DIABETIC dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the regulation of glucose supply (Diabetes mellitus). Low level of mono- and disaccharides. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use.Features & BenefitsGlucomodulation - Specific formula utilising cereals with a low glycaemic index and selected fibres to help in the management of postprandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.High protein - Helps reduce net energy supply and support the maintenance of muscle mass essential in diabetic cats.Low starch - Formula contains a reduced level of starch to help limit post postprandial blood glucose.Nutrition & IngredientsCompositionDehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, manioc (tapioca), vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry protein, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, soya oil, marigold meal. Carbohydrate sources: barley (13.5%), manioc (tapioca) (7%).Additives (per kg)**Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 32 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 41 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 122 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.**Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.Analytical ConstituentsProtein: 46% - Fat content: 12% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 4.1% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.66%.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.Feeding InstructionFeeding amounts provided are a guideline. Speak to a pet professional regarding specific amounts for your pet. Fresh water should be available at all times. Store the product in a cool, dry place. Please refer to the packaging for the batch number, factory registration number and best before date.
Dried poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten meal*, maize gluten meal, soya protein isolate*, tapioca, animal fat, hydrolysed animal protein, lignocellulose, chicory fibres, minerals, fish oil, psyllium [husks and seeds], fructo-oligosaccharides, soya oil, marigold meal [source of lutein]., Carbohydrates: barley, tapioca., *L.I..P.: (low indigestible protein): selected, highly-digestible proteins with high biological value.

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
