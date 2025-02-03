Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Early Renal 3.5kg

Overview A specially tailored diet can help to support cats in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency, providing them with nutrients that help to support kidney function for optimal wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated to support kidney function in cats showing early signs of renal insufficiency. When cats' kidneys are not functioning efficiently, that often means that phosphorus cannot effectively be filtered from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated with a moderate phosphorus content to help support this process. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal also contains a supportive antioxidant complex, as well as EPA and DHA fatty acids to further support kidney function. Renal disorders are often more common in older cats, so a diet that also supports healthy ageing is key. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal contains glucosamine and chondroitin to help support healthy joint function. This formula is highly digestible and contains well balanced fibres and prebiotics to support your cat's digestive health. Some cats with renal disorders may have a reduced appetite or food aversion, but texture variety can help to support your cat's appetite. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with tailor-made kibble. If you feed your cat a mixed diet of wet and dry food, make sure you follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal Veterinary diets for cats are formulated to help support cats in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Early renal support - Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys in the early stages of chronic renal insufficiency. Age support - Formulated with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to support healthy ageing. Digestive support - A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit. S/O index - This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Maize, wheat gluten*, maize flour, wheat, maize gluten, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, rice, hydrolysed poultry proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM)(0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides) (0.2%), borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). Protein sources: wheat gluten (15.7%), maize gluten (7%), dehydrated poultry protein (5.1%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.5%). Additives (per kg)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 42 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 144 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. Analytical Constituents Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 14.0%, Crude ash: 5.5%, Crude fibres: 5.1%, Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.7% - Sodium: 0.4% - Essential Fatty Acids (Linoleic Acid - Arachidonic Acid): 3.38%, EPA/DHA: 0.78% - Glucosamine: 990 mg/kg - Chondroitin: 10 mg/kg. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Parnuts Statement ROYAL CANIN® EARLY RENAL dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency. High quality proteins and restricted level of phosphorus. EARLY RENAL dry is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed EARLY RENAL dry initially up to 6 months.

