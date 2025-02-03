Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Mature Balance 10kg

Marketplace.
OverviewROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance is specifically formulated to help support senior cats with a tendency to gain weight.This formula contains a specific balance of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. This formula contains a high level of soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat's appetite and encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.Features & BenefitsVitality complex - This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.High fibre - Contains fibres selected for their satiating effect that promote the feeling of fullness.Antioxidant complex - Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.Nutrition & IngredientsCompositionMaize, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.78%), psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides, yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).Additives (per kg)Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22500 IU, Vitamin D3: 845 IU, Iron (3b103): 34 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 44 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 134 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.Analytical ConstituentsProtein: 34% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Crude fibres: 7.9% - Phosphorus: 0.8% - EPA/DHA: 0.42% - Per kg: Beta-carotene: 4.3 mg.Lip Statement*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Maize, wheat gluten meal*, dried poultry protein, lignocellulose, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal protein, wheat, minerals, chicory fibres, animal fat, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pomace [source of lycopene] (0.78%), psyllium [seeds and husks] (0.5%), fructo-oligosaccharides, yeast [source of mannan-oligosaccharides], glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage [source of chondroitin].

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
