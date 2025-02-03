Marketplace.
Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Neutered Satiety Balance 1.5kg

Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Neutered Satiety Balance 1.5kg

Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Neutered Satiety Balance 1.5kg
OverviewROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance is specifically formulated to help support the nutritional needs of neutered cats. Appetite regulation This formula contains a high level of both soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat's appetite, by helping to create a sense of fullness after eating. Optimal bodyweight Thanks to its moderate fat and calorie content, as well as a specially adapted protein level, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance helps maintain your cat's ideal body weight. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, mixed feeding is available with a wet product called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance Thin Slices in Gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.Features & BenefitsHigh fibre - This formula helps to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibres.Optimal bodyweight - Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats to maintain ideal bodyweight. The adapted protein level helps support muscle mass.Urinary Health - Supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.Nutrition & IngredientsCompositionDehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, wheat, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), marigold meal.Additives (per kg)Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 32 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 41 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 126 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.Analytical ConstituentsProtein: 35% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 9.1% - Crude fibres: 9.7% - Phosphorus: 1.13% - Sodium: 0.91% - Magnesium: 0.08% - L-carnitine: 200 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 3352 kcal/kg.Lip Statement*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Dried poultry protein, maize, lignocellulose, wheat gluten meal*, wheat, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal protein, minerals, animal fat, chicory fibres, fish oil, psyllium [husks and seeds] (0.5%), marigold meal.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
