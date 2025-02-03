Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Gastro Fibre Response 4kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is specifically formulated to help meet the nutritional needs of cats with chronic constipation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is specifically formulated with high levels of psyllium to help manage feline constipation. This diet is formulated to provide adequate energy levels to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10 day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. Features & Benefits Easy Transit - Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain digestive transit. Adequate Energy - Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight. Digestive Support - A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and transit. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice, maize, wheat gluten, animal fats, maize gluten, psyllium husks and seeds (6%), hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, egg powder, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.47%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: 76.5%. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin E: 510 mg, Vitamin C: 210 mg, Taurine: 2.4 g, Iron (3b103): 22 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 2.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 7 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 28 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 134 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.03 mg - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 31.0% - Crude fibres: 3.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.71% - EPA/DHA: 0.4%.

Pack size: 4kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

