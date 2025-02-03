Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Adult Cat Food - 8kg

Benefits : Energy balance Vitality complex Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Adult is a complete and balanced diet, specially formulated to help maintain the optimal bodyweight of adult cats that have not been neutered. This formula contains a balanced energy content to meet the specific energy requirements and nutritional needs of intact adult cats. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants, this formula helps to neutralise free radicals. This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7#10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding.

Pack size: 8kg

Ingredients

Chicken by-product meal, Corn, Brewers rice, Corn gluten meal, Chicken fat, Natural flavors, Pea fiber, Wheat and wheat gluten, Dried plain beet pulp, Vegetable oil, Fish oil, Various vitamins and minerals, including taurine and L-carnitine

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)