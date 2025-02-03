Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Gastro Hairball 4kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HAIRBALL dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the compensation for maldigestion. Highly digestible feed. RECOMMENDATIONS : It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL HAIRBALL dry initially up to 12 weeks. Features & Benefits Digestive support - A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit. Hairball complex - A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium) helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. Moderate calorie - Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight. S/O Index - This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of struvite and calcium oxalate stones. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten, rice, vegetable fibres, maize, animal fats, hydrolysed poultry liver, wheat, maize gluten, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%),hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Additives (per kg)* Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 38 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 138 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. *Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. Analytical constituents Protein: 36% - Fat content: 14% - Crude ash: 9.2% - Crude fibres: 7.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.32%. Feeding instruction Feeding amounts provided are a guideline. Speak to a pet professional regarding specific amounts for your pet. Fresh water should be available at all times. Store the product in a cool, dry place. Please refer to the packaging for the batch number, factory registration number and best before date.

Pack size: 4kg

Ingredients

Dried poultry protein*, wheat gluten*, rice*, plant fibres, maize*, animal fat**, hydrolysed animal protein*, wheat*, maize gluten*, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil**, yeast products, fish oil**, psyllium (0.48%, husks and seeds), fructo-oligosaccharides, algae oil Schizochytrium sp. [source of DHA]**, yeast [source of mannan-oligosaccharides], marigold meal., Highly-digestible ingredients:, *Easily-digestible protein sources: (62.7%), **Easily-digestible fat sources: (7.7%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

