Royal Canin Dry Dog Food For Medium Starter Mother & Babydog - 12kg

Newborn puppies have unique nutritional requirements to help support their developing senses and nervous systems. What’s more, feeding growing puppies is a strenuous task that can take its toll on your medium-sized dog’s metabolism. During the weaning period when the litter are transitioning to solid food, your dog and her nursing puppies need a tailored diet to meet their unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for medium-sized adult dogs that weigh between 11 and 25 kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your medium-sized dog’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It’s also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing puppies. This formula contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to hep support natural defences. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that’s ideal for weaning puppies. Did you know that a puppy’s nutritional needs change as they grow? In the short span of 8 weeks, your puppies will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we’re committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we’ve worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your medium-sized dog and her puppies eat ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog, they’re getting a complete and balanced diet.Product descriptionComplete feed for dogs - For the medium breed bitch (from 11 to 25 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months oldProduct compositionCOMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal. * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.Product additivesADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 131 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.Product analytical constituantsANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 22.0%, Crude ash: 8.3%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.20%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4216 kcal/kg.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
