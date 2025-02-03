Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Canine GI High Energy Liquid Dog Food 200ml x 3

For dogs with acute and chronic diarrhoea, gastritis, colitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), maldigestion/malabsorption, dysorexia, re-feeding after surgery. Highly digestible formula (including hydrolysed proteins) to help support digestive health. Very high energy density which provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. Complete and balance liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enternal nutrition.

Pack size: 0.6kg

Ingredients

Milk and milk derivatives, Cereals, Oils and fats, Derivatives of vegetable origin, Minerals, Highly digestible ingredients include low lactose milk, caseinate, hydrolyzed whey protein, and maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

