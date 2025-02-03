Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Feline Renal Liquid 200ml x 3

Marketplace.
OverviewRENAL LIQUID is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency, through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein. RECOMMENDATIONS: Feed until restoration is achieved. Administration under veterinary supervision.Features & BenefitsRenal dietary management - Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.Complete nutrition - Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml) - High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.Antioxidant complex - The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.Easy tube feeding - Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.Nutrition & IngredientsComposition: milk and milk derivatives , cereals, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin. Source of protein: milk low lactose, caseinate, soya protein concentrate.Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3330 IU, Vitamin D3: 320 IU, E1 (Iron): 30 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 28 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.15 mg.Analytical constituents: Protein: 7 g/100 ml - Fat content: 5.5 g/100 ml - Crude ash: 0.9 g/100 ml - Crude fibres: 0 g/100 ml - Moisture: 85 g/100 ml - Calcium: 0.1 g/100 ml - Phosphorus: 0.08 g/100 ml - Potassium: 0.2 g/100 ml - Sodium: 0.08 g/100 ml - Essential fatty acids: 0.85 g/100 ml - EPA and DHA: 0.14 g/100 ml - Metabolisable energy: 105Kcal/100ml.
Milk and milk derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin. Source of protein: milk low lactose, caseinate, soya protein concentrate

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
