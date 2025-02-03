Marketplace.
Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Canine Hepatic Dog Food 420g x 12
At Royal Canin we put the animal first in everything we do. Every decision we make is based on years of study in our own centre and on partnerships with veterinary schools, universities and breeders. The aim is always the same, to provide precise nutritional solutions to meet the need of your pet. Those needs can be very different and one food does not suit all. Age, breed, size and lifestyle are all taken into account. We were the first to meet the different needs of small, medium and large breeds, and to develop breed specific foods.Royal Canin Hepatic is exclusively formulated to support dogs suffering with liver disease, thanks to a variety of helpful nutrients. This tailor-made diet contains specially adapted, high-quality proteins. In cases of chronic liver insufficiency, these carefully selected proteins help to support your dog's liver function. Copper accumulation can happen in some liver diseases, and Royal Canin Hepatic Loaf's low copper content can therefore help minimising copper accumulation in your dog's liver Maintaining your dog's energy levels is important, as this also contributes to healthy liver function. This exclusive diet boasts a high energy content to help maintain your dog's energy intake.
Poultry by-products*, rice**, maize grits, maize flour**, sunflower oil refined, powder cellulose, minerals, fish oil, dried beet pulp, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). *Protein sources. **Highly digestible carbohydrates

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
