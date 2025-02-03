Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Canine Mature 10kg

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help nutritionally support medium-sized senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass. This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. Key Benefits: Vitality & Brain Health - This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality. Muscle Mass Support - A specifically balanced formula to help maintain muscle mass. Skin & Coat - Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Brewers rice, Chicken by-product meal, Wheat, Corn, Corn gluten meal, Chicken fat, Pea fiber, Wheat gluten, Natural flavors, Powdered cellulose, Dried plain beet pulp, Fish oil, Vegetable oil, Dried tomato pomace, Potassium chloride, Calcium carbonate, Powdered psyllium seed husk, Sodium silico aluminate, Fructooligosaccharides, Sodium tripolyphosphate, Vitamins (including vitamin E, C, B6, B12, etc.), L-arginine, Salt, Choline chloride, DL-methionine, Taurine, L-lysine, L-tryptophan, L-carnitine, Glucosamine hydrochloride, Trace minerals (such as zinc, manganese, copper), Lecithin, Green tea extract, Chondroitin sulfate

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)