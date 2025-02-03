UltraGrime Disposable Wipes XXL+ 40 & 60 & 80 Packs - Barbeque 40 Pack

UltraGrime XXL+ Clothwipes. If you need a wipe that can clean up your everyday messes around the house, UltraGrime® has you covered. The secret is in our tough on grime, gentle on skin formula. Rather than leaving your skin dry and damaged, our safe formula is infused with aloe extract and vitamin E, leaving your hands safe and your workspace clean. Say goodbye to mess & dirt and try UltraGrime®wipes. You’ll never look back. 100% Biodegradable Manufactured in the UK Double the size of most available wipes With Added Aloe Vera & Vitamin E Stay Wet for 60 minutes out of the packet Pack can be left open for up to a week.When life gets dirty, UltraGrime fights back! Professionals and home users demanded a disposable Clothwipe that could tackle tough messes and UltraGrime® delivered. Whether you work in the automotive or construction industry or just need a wipe that can clean up your everyday messes around the house, UltraGrime has you covered. The secret is in our tough on grime, gentle on skin formula. Rather than leaving your skin dry and damaged, our safe formula is infused with aloe extract and vitamin E, leaving your hands safe and your workspace clean.UltraGrime®Clothwipes are BIGGER, WETTER & STRONGER than any other wipe, and they stay wet & usable for over an hour, so you’re wasting less. Plus, we use recycled materials wherever possible to cut down on our environmental footprint. Say goodbye to mess & dirt and try UltraGrime® wipes today. You’ll never look back.

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)