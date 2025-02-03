Marketplace.
Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dog Food 1.5kg

Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dog Food 1.5kg
At Royal Canin we put the animal first in everything we do. Every decision we make is based on years of study in our own centre and on partnerships with veterinary schools, universities and breeders. The aim is always the same, to provide precise nutritional solutions to meet the need of your pet. Those needs can be very different and one food does not suit all. Age, breed, size and lifestyle are all taken into account. We were the first to meet the different needs of small, medium and large breeds, and to develop breed specific foods.Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of dogs with digestive disorders requiring fat restriction. Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat boasts a highly digestible formula that contains a specific balance of fibres to support healthy digestion and transit. Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat contains a low fat content for dogs that suffer with a condition requiring fat restriction. Thanks to its precise balance of fibres, Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat also helps to maintain your dog's energy levels.
Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

The food contains rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, barley, hydrolyzed animal proteins, beet pulp, animal fats, minerals, yeast products, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, and fructo-oligosaccharides​

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
