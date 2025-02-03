Girl's Cheshire Cat Costume Purple and Pink 10-12 Years with Headband

The bright Purple Cheshire Cat Costume features an eye-popping dress of purple and magenta stripes with puffed sleeves and a mini skirt with a mesh overlay. The cat ears headband are in velour while glovelettes and tights are accented with faux fur, and a perky tail attached to the dress completes a look that's straight out of wonderland.

Includes striped dress in bright vivid purple and pinks Comes with a long, plush tail attached to the costume which can be removed Fingerless gloves with paw detailing and faux fur around

