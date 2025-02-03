Child Official Licensed PJ Masks Owlette Costume - 7-8 Years

Learn to fly just like Owlette with the Child Official Licensed PJ Masks Owlette Costume. This realistic costume will bring your child's favourite character to life, inspiring imagination and creativity. Made with high-quality materials and designed with attention to detail, this costume is perfect for any little superhero. WARNING! Keep away from fire. Halloween and fancy-dress outfits should always be kept away from fire, lit candles and all other naked flames. Supervise children if using candles/fireworks as part of your celebrations.

Popular Owlette design Unisex costume for all to enjoy! Deluxe Design

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)