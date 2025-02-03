Marketplace.
image 1 of Swan SD6060N 1.5 Litre Deep Fat Fryer Stainless Steel

Swan SD6060N 1.5 Litre Deep Fat Fryer Stainless Steel

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by R K Wholesale

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Swan SD6060N 1.5 Litre Deep Fat Fryer Stainless Steel
Enjoy crispy, deep fried foods cooked to perfection every time with the 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Fryer from Swan. With a fixed oil container the 1.5 litre fryer is thermostatically temperature controlled making sure that your food is perfectly cooked through. With a detachable basket handle, you can safely and easily lower your food into the hot oil, while the basket means that you can fry anything from crispy chips to succulent chicken through to smaller items such as onion rings or pieces of fish. The fryer also features a non-stick coating on the pan for easy cleaning.
1.5 Litre capacityAdjustable thermostat with indicator lightDetachable basket handleFixed oil containerNon-stick coating for easy cleaningStainless steel housing900W
Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here