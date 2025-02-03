Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set

PREVENTS MENOPAUSAL HAIR LOSS

With its unique galenic formula and its Phyto-Caffeine Complex (caffeine plus active botanical substances) Plantur 39 Shampoos and Conditioner support natural hair growth.

MORE THAN 80 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

Many years of research led to scientific evidence of the effectiveness of Plantur 39 Hair Care Products. Activates hair roots, prevents and reduces menopausal hair loss.

YOUR DAILY HAIR ROUTINE

Use Plantur 39 Shampoo and Conditioner every day to supply your hair with energy. Leave the shampoo on the scalp for two minutes. After washing apply Plantur 39 conditioner.

EASY TO USE

The active ingredient is quickly transported straight to where it's needed. Where it can effectively prevent menopausal hair loss and hairburst.

MOST SUCCESSFUL FEMALE SHAMPOO

Plantur 39 is the best selling haircare shampoo against hair loss in women in German Drugstores. Plantur conditioner is the perfect addition. Also try our Plantur tonic.

Indications

Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Hair Care Products activate hair roots, prevents and reduces hair loss.

Directions

Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo: Leave on the scalp for 2 minutes - from application to rinse. Then distribute a hazelnut-sized amount of the conditioner evenly through damp hair, rinse out after 30 seconds.