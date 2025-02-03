Alpecin Grey Attack Caffeine & Colour Shampoo 200 ml

NATURALLY AGAINST (FIRST) GREY HAIR

Alpecin Grey Attack gradually darkens your hair, step by step, with a particularly natural color effect. Suitable for any hair color, but best for light brown to black hair.

CONTROL COLOUR INTENSITY

Adjust the intensity of the color effect through application time and frequency. Longer application times lead to a more intense effect. First results are visible after 2–4 weeks of everyday use, leaving your hair looking darker and fuller.

YOUR DAILY HAIR ROUTINE

Simply lather into the scalp, leave for 2–5 minutes, and rinse off. Use daily for the first few weeks until the desired result is achieved. Then alternate with normal shampoo to maintain the shade.

HELPS TO FIGHT THINNING HAIR

With its unique galenic formula and optimal caffeine dosage (plus other potent active ingredients), Alpecin Grey Attack Shampoo supports natural hair growth.

MOST SUCCESSFUL SHAMPOO IN GERMANY

Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo is the best-selling shampoo to fight thinning hair in men in Germany (Nielsen). German engineering for your hair!

SAFETY INFORMATION

Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin Caffeine can be detected in hair follicles.

Hair dyes can cause allergic reactions.

DIRECTIONS

Apply to the scalp and leave on for 2–5 minutes, then rinse off. A longer exposure time intensifies the colour effect.