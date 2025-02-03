Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 275ml 3 Pack

HELPS TO PREVENT HEREDITARY HAIR LOSS

With its unique formula and optimal caffeine dosage (along with other potent active ingredients), Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 supports natural hair growth.

CONTAINS PATENTED SKIN ACTIVATOR

The effectiveness of Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo in helping with hair loss has been demonstrated over several years of scientific research. It contains caffeine, zinc, and niacin for healthy hair roots.

MORE INTENSE HAIR GRIP

Hair immediately has a better grip and can be styled better without the use of softening silicones.

DAILY HAIR ROUTINE

Use Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 every day. Leave it on the scalp for only two minutes, from application to rinse. Alpecin C1 Shampoo comes without any softening silicones.

MOST SUCCESSFUL SHAMPOO IN GERMANY

Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo is the best-selling shampoo to help prevent hair loss in men in Germany (Nielsen). German engineering for your hair!

SAFETY INFORMATION

Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin Caffeine can be detected in hair follicles.

INDICATIONS

Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo prevents and reduces hair loss.

DIRECTIONS

Leave the shampoo on the scalp for two minutes, from application to rinse.