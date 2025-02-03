Popmask Invisible Hydrocolloid 48 Pimple Patches

Say goodbye to breakouts with Popmask Invisible Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches. These ultra-thin, nearly invisible patches treat blemishes discreetly while salicylic acid fights pimples and tea tree oil soothes irritation. Perfect for daily wear or on-the-go use.

- Tea tree oil calms and soothes skin - 48 patches for long-lasting blemish care - Ultra-thin & invisible for discreet use anytime - Salicylic acid helps clear breakouts effectively - Hydrocolloid technology absorbs excess oil & speeds healing

Ingredients

Salicylic acid, tea tree oil

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)