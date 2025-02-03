Fantasy Floor Puzzle (48pc)

Watch the magic of a land far, far away come to life with our 48-piece Fantasy Floor Puzzle. Young imaginations are captivated as they piece together a whimsical scene of mythical creatures, wizards and princesses.

Place the jigsaw pieces together to create a beautiful 360-degree scene. The floor puzzle's giant size makes it perfect for group play as friends and family can join in.

Our fantasy puzzle encourages children's social skills as they discuss what each illustration represents. Also helps to develop problem-solving and dexterity skills. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and conforms to current European safety standards.

Fantasy Floor Puzzle product features: