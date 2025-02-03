Allow mini builders to get ready for the construction site with our bright yellow kids hard hat. Ideal as a fancy dress costume or for interactive, imaginative play sessions, it comes emblazoned with a special Bigjigs Toys 'builder' sticker (so everyone knows who's boss at the building site).

Suitable for little rascals aged 3 years +, this attractive builder's helmet keeps heads safe as they embark on their own construction adventures. Made from high quality, robust plastic. Adjustable size, 53cm-56cm.

Builders Helmet - product features: