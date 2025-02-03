Marketplace.
image 1 of Tray Puzzle (Underwater)

Tray Puzzle (Underwater)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Tray Puzzle (Underwater)

Discover the depths of the ocean. Young minds will be truly captivated as they piece together this wooden puzzle and watch as the underwater scene unfolds. This beautifully designed puzzle is a great way to develop the imagination and improve thinking skills as your little one decides where each piece will fit. Once the final piece has been placed children will feel a sense of achievement, wanting to recreate the scene over and over again! Each large puzzle piece is generously sized for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace. A great way to promote language development as children talk about what is happening in the busy scene. Other themed jigsaws are available within the Bigjigs Toys Puzzle range. Made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards. 9 puzzle pieces.

Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here