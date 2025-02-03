Tray Puzzle (Underwater)

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Discover the depths of the ocean. Young minds will be truly captivated as they piece together this wooden puzzle and watch as the underwater scene unfolds. This beautifully designed puzzle is a great way to develop the imagination and improve thinking skills as your little one decides where each piece will fit. Once the final piece has been placed children will feel a sense of achievement, wanting to recreate the scene over and over again! Each large puzzle piece is generously sized for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace. A great way to promote language development as children talk about what is happening in the busy scene. Other themed jigsaws are available within the Bigjigs Toys Puzzle range. Made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards. 9 puzzle pieces.

