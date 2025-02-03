African Adventure Floor Puzzle (48 piece)

There are lots of animals to see in this busy Safari scene. This wooden floor puzzle will captivate young minds as they watch the scene unfold, piece by piece. This 48 piece set features a brightly coloured, traditional scene of a Safari.

There is plenty to look at and talk about, which makes completing this puzzle a fun parent-child activity. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Age 2+ years.