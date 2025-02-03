Elf on the Shelf Elf Mates Bundle - Set of 3 ,Chef ,Cobbler & Toymaker

Elf Mates: Stirring up good cheer through creative play, these 12" / 30cm approx. elves teach kids the joy of sharing with those in need. Their soft plush bodies and vinyl heads make them extra cuddly!

Enchanted Forest Adventure: Embark on a new generation of Elf Mates adventure as they leave the Enchanted Forest to help Santa share the true spirit of Christmas worldwide—kindness and generosity!

Recognisable by their magical heart-shaped collars, colourful hair accents, and glittery freckles on their cheeks, these elves love their missions of spreading joy!

Fun and Playful Christmas Elves: Keep these mischievous elves out of trouble by placing them in hard-to-reach places. Add an extra sprinkle of fun and magic to your holiday celebrations with Santa's Elf Mate helpers!

Adorable Plush Elves: Make this Christmas unforgettable for your children with these adorable plush elves. They're never naughty, always nice, and love giving Santa a helping hand, encouraging acts of kindness all around. #CoolToBeKind

Velcro Hands: These elves come with velcro hands, making it super easy to hang them anywhere in your home. Enjoy their great quality soft bodies and beautifully detailed face painting.