Elf on the Shelf Elf Mates Bundle - Set of 3 ,Chef ,Cobbler & Toymaker
Sold and sent by Simply Toys
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
Elf Mates: Stirring up good cheer through creative play, these 12" / 30cm approx. elves teach kids the joy of sharing with those in need. Their soft plush bodies and vinyl heads make them extra cuddly!
Enchanted Forest Adventure: Embark on a new generation of Elf Mates adventure as they leave the Enchanted Forest to help Santa share the true spirit of Christmas worldwide—kindness and generosity!
Recognisable by their magical heart-shaped collars, colourful hair accents, and glittery freckles on their cheeks, these elves love their missions of spreading joy!
Fun and Playful Christmas Elves: Keep these mischievous elves out of trouble by placing them in hard-to-reach places. Add an extra sprinkle of fun and magic to your holiday celebrations with Santa's Elf Mate helpers!
Adorable Plush Elves: Make this Christmas unforgettable for your children with these adorable plush elves. They're never naughty, always nice, and love giving Santa a helping hand, encouraging acts of kindness all around. #CoolToBeKind
Velcro Hands: These elves come with velcro hands, making it super easy to hang them anywhere in your home. Enjoy their great quality soft bodies and beautifully detailed face painting.
Perfect for Gifting and Decorating: Our Elf Mates are the ideal Christmas gift or decoration. They make perfect companions for your Scout Elf and are an excellent addition to stocking fillers, Christmas Eve Boxes, and Elf Arrivals. Give the gift of kindness and enchantment this holiday season with our Official Boy Elf Mates!
|Appropriate Age Warning
|n/a
|Type
|Action Figures
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
- £3.95 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 4pm
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review