Living and Home Makeup Storage Bag with Zipper

Whether you are looking for a thoughtful gift for a skincare enthusiast or a practical addition to your own cosmetics, our Living and Home Chanelstyle Storage Bag is the best choice. It is a fashion-forward accessory that pays homage to the classic and sophisticated style.Featuringa large compartment, the bag stores various skin care products such as moisturizers, face serums, and cleansers. And there are 2 pockets to keep your items neatly separated. Made from high-quality fabric, this bag is designed to stand the test of time.FeaturesA minimalist look for women of all ages and stylesThe compact size fits perfectly into your handbag or suitcaseThe zipper adds an element of safety and convenience to the bagPortable with a handle, anideal companion for travelSpecificationsDimension: 22cm W x 14cm D x 13cm HColour: Off-WhiteProduct Type:Storage BagMaterial:FabricNumber of Pieces Included: 1Package Content1 x StorageBagPackage SpecificationsPackage Dimensions (WxDxH): 24 x 16 x 3cmGross Weight: 0.15kgNote- If you plan to store liquid cosmetics or toiletries in your toiletry bag, make sure they are all sealed to prevent leaks.- Use mild soapy water and a damp cloth to gently wipe the exterior and interior to maintain its appearance and hygiene.- Try to avoid overstretching your toiletry bag or subjecting it to excessive physical pressure to maintain its shape and structure.
