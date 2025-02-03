Marketplace.
image 1 of 500mm Wall Mounted Drawer Unit, Ceramic Basin & Frame Matt Dark Grey - (Central) - Brassware Not Included Grey

500mm Wall Mounted Drawer Unit, Ceramic Basin & Frame Matt Dark Grey - (Central) - Brassware Not Included Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

Colour

This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by iLikeStores Ltd

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

500mm Wall Mounted Drawer Unit, Ceramic Basin & Frame Matt Dark Grey - (Central) - Brassware Not Included Grey
The Central 500mm Wall Mounted Drawer Unit and Ceramic Basin in a glossy white finish with a black frame is a stunning and modern piece of bathroom furniture made in Britain. The framed unit features a side towel hanger for convenience and incorporates premium soft-close technology in the spacious metal drawer box. With its wall-mounted design, the unit adds practicality and storage to any contemporary bathroom. The ceramic basin is equipped with a single tap hole (tap to be purchased separately). This wall-mounted storage unit from Central complements other bathroom furniture in the Central range, allowing you to create the perfect stylish look for any bathroom setting. Product Details:Wall Mounted Drawer Unit Ceramic Basin Included with One Tap Hole Black Frame Included with Side Towel Hanger Soft-Close Technology Metal Drawer Box Made in Britain Smooth and Easy-to-Clean Surface Height: 375mm Width: 500mm Depth: 355mm 6-Year Manufacturer's Guarantee
Vanity unit & basin setBathroom CabinetPerfect for the Modern Bathroom Style
Sold by iLikeStores Ltd

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here