240cm Outdoor Metal Log Holder Storage Rack with Cover

The Neo log rack is a stylish way to store your firewood, this metal log rack will help you store it neatly and keep it close at hand. It features a durable tubular construction and a black powder-coated finish. It can be used indoors by the fireplace as well as outdoors.

It includes a grey waterproof protective cover in the package. This protective polyethylene tarpaulin can fully protect the wood keeping it neat, safe, dry in the winter or damp weather.

The off-ground design is aimed to keep the wood off the ground and dry, although there is also an option of storing wood underneath too. The simple and practical construction of this firewood rack is the perfect choice for you!

Durable black powder coated finish to help log rack withstand weather conditions

For indoor and outdoor use

Includes weather-proof protective grey cover

Overall dimensions:240cm x36cm x116cm

Ground clearance:22.5cm