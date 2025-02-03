Marketplace.
Nilaqua Large Dry Wipes - Triple Pack

Nilaqua Large Dry Wipes - Triple Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Waterless Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nilaqua Large Dry Wipes - Triple Pack
Soft and strong dry wipes. This large and high performing dry wipe is ideal for cleansing the skin, whilst being made from a lightweight material, making it feel softer especially for sensitive or intimate area's and repeat use. Nilaqua's Dry Wipe is also suitable for all over body use, particularly suited drying wounds or soiled areas and continence care. Our wipe measures 25x28cm and comes in a pack of 100. Suited for use with Nilaqua Skin Cleansing Foam for the perfect finish.Benefits & Features- Ultra Soft- Strong and High Performing Wipe- Pack of 100- Size: 25 x 28cm
dry wipespatient wipesbody wipes
Sold by Waterless Limited

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here