Nilaqua Large Dry Wipes - Triple Pack

Soft and strong dry wipes. This large and high performing dry wipe is ideal for cleansing the skin, whilst being made from a lightweight material, making it feel softer especially for sensitive or intimate area's and repeat use. Nilaqua's Dry Wipe is also suitable for all over body use, particularly suited drying wounds or soiled areas and continence care. Our wipe measures 25x28cm and comes in a pack of 100. Suited for use with Nilaqua Skin Cleansing Foam for the perfect finish. Benefits & Features - Ultra Soft - Strong and High Performing Wipe - Pack of 100 - Size: 25 x 28cm

