Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 New Eagle Drone V4 With FPV

RED5 New Eagle Drone V4 With FPV

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.00

£79.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 New Eagle Drone V4 With FPV
This high-end folding drone is your gateway to stunning aerial views! Live stream in HD to your mobile device with fantastic FPV capabilities. Enjoy a reliable 13-minute flight time, and easily protect the blades with removable guards. It measures approx. 32 cm x 32 cm x 6 cm when open and folds down to 18 cm x 13 cm x 6 cm for easy transport. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included). Remember, flying drones is subject to CAA guidelines!
Removable blade protectors. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here