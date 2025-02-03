RED5 Rotating Illuminator Drone

Experience thrilling flight with the Remote Control Rotating Illuminator Drone! This drone performs stunning 360-degree stunts and 90-degree crossings, enhanced by vibrant LED lights. Control it from up to 30 meters away for an exhilarating flying experience. With a charging time of 60-80 minutes, it offers approximately 5-6 minutes of flight time. Requires 3 AAA batteries for the remote (not included). Perfect for aerial fun!

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)