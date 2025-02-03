Marketplace.
Margaret Dabbs Hydrating Foot Soak for Puffy Feet, 200ml

Margaret Dabbs Hydrating Foot Soak for Puffy Feet, 200ml
A creamy, foot soak designed for dehydrated skin and nails. Treat yourself to a foot bath and feel the stress of the week soak away. With the divine scent of Lemon Myrtle. Simply add a couple of pumps of the creamy soak to a bowl of warm water or your relaxing bath and enjoy your own mini home spa experience!

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice*, Dromiceius (Emu) Oil*, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Cocoyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Backhousia Citriodora (Lemon Myrtle) Leaf Oil*, Potassium Sorbate, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil*, Citral*, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol.*naturally occurring ingredients
