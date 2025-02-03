Margaret Dabbs Foot Hygiene Cream, Overnight, 100g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Keep out of reach of young children. Wash hands after use. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water. May cause bare foot slippage. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.Keep out of reach of young children. Wash hands after use. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water. May cause bare foot slippage. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

The 'Miracle in a Jar’ Foot Hygiene Cream is formulated to get your feet back on track. It delivers results from the very first application. Use as the final step before you go to bed to keep feet fit and healthy. This overnight balm will transform your feet while you sleep. Perfect for sports lovers and those with sweat prone feet. Suitable for men, women and young adults.

