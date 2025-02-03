Margaret Dabbs Pure Overnight Hand Mask, Boosts Firmness, 35ml

Containing Buriti Oil, Turmeric, White Water-Lily and Calendula, vegan-friendly formulation. Gently smooth the treatment over the backs of the hands and cover with the gloves before you go to bed at night to allow the gentle formulation to absorb and treat the skin of the hands whilst you sleep.

The product has a gentle formula and is a member of the PURE vegan-friendly family.