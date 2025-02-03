Margaret Dabbs Pure Reviving Foot Soak, 200ml, Buriti & Turmeric

A luxurious foot lotion enriched with an abundance of active botanical and natural plant extracts. From the first use, feet are left feeling hydrated, supple and soothed and with daily use, the lotion helps to reduce the build-up of calloused, hard and scaly skin. Contains key ingredients Buriti and Jojoba Oils for their anti-ageing benefits. With the refreshing, green scent of Bergamot and Petitgrain essential oils, the lightweight yet nourishing formula sinks beautifully into the skin leaving feet visibly radiant and restored. Free from harmful chemicals, preservatives and animal ingredients.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Glyceryl Laurate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Petitgrain) Leaf/Twig Oil*, Mauritia Flexuosa (Buriti) Fruit Oil*, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Oil*, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid., *naturally occurring ingredients

