Marketplace.
Aktivait Tablets for Medium/Large Dogs - 60 Pack

Aktivait Tablets for Medium/Large Dogs - 60 Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£59.49

£59.49/each

Sold and sent by Direct 4 Pet

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Aktivait Tablets for Medium/Large Dogs - 60 Pack
The brains of older dogs undergo degenerative changes, amyloid plaque deposition, and can be damaged by free radicals. This pathology leads to behavioural changes such as disorientation, disturbed sleep patterns, altered social interaction and loss of house training. AKTIVAIT® provides a unique blend of antioxidants and brain supportive nutrients to assist in the management of age- related cognitive dysfunction.Each tablet contains:DHALecithin (source of phosphatidylserine) Curcuma longa / lecithinVitamin B6Vitamin B12Folic acid / Vitamin B9Vitamin EVitamin D3SelenomethionineMedium / Large Breed >10 kg50 mg 30 mg 50 mg3 mg 0.030 mg 1 mg 20 mg 150 IU 0.08 mg

Ingredients

L-carnitine, Vitamin C, N-acetyl cysteine, Alpha lipoic acid, Vitamin E, Acetyl l-carnitine, Co Enzyme Q10, Phosphotidylserine
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here