RED5 Illuminator Quadcoptor

Take to the skies with the Illuminator Drone! This durable, colorful drone lights up, making it perfect for indoor and outdoor fun. It's easy to handle and features overcharge protection for added safety. Plus, at under 250 grams, it doesn't require registration—just grab it and fly! Measures approx. 13 cm x 13 cm x 4 cm. Remember, flying drones is subject to CAA guidelines. Get ready for an aerial adventure!

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)