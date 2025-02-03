Below The Belt Fresh & Dry Intimate Cream, Fresh Scent, 2 x 75ml, Valentines Gift Set for Him

Below The Belt Grooming's Fresh & Dry Balls Intimate Deodorant and Anti-Chafing Cream is specifically formulated for men's intimate areas. This talc-free gel applies smoothly, dries quickly to a silky finish, and provides up to 8 hours of protection against sweat, odor, and chafing. Infused with a fresh, oceanic scent, it ensures long-lasting freshness and comfort throughout the day. Dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly, it's suitable for daily use on the groin, bum, armpits, and feet. This 2 x 75ml pack offers extended value for men on the go.

- Fresh oceanic scent - Up to 8 hours of protection - Talc-free, quick-drying gel - Ideal for daily intimate hygiene - Vegan and cruelty-free product - Dermatologically tested formula - Prevents sweat, odor, and chafing - Suitable for groin, bum, armpits, feet

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Acrylates/Vinyl Isodecanoate Crosspolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Menthyl Lactate, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Silica, Isoceteth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, .

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)