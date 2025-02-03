Dear Barber Shaving Cream, Sensitive Skin Shaving Cream Lubricates And Protects The Skin For A Sily Smooth Shave 100ml

Dear Barber Shave Cream is a rich shaving formula with a crisp finish, promoting a close and silky smooth shave. This product lubricates and protects the skin for the ultimate shaving experience. The ideal product for recreating the traditional, authentic and original wet shave experience for a close and silky smooth shave.

Fresh fragrance and the smoothest of shaves Lubricates and protects the skin Ideal for recreating the traditional wet shave Made in England

Ingredients

AQUA, STEARIC ACID, GLYCERIN, POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE, PARFUM, PHENOXYETHANOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, SODIUM HYDROXIDE, DMDM HYDANTOIN, SODIUM CHLORIDE, DISODIUM EDTA, BUTYLPHENYL, METHYLPROPIONAL, COUMARIN, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, LIMONENE, ALPHA-ISOMETHYL IONONE.

