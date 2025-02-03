Shiatsu Back Neck Massager Electric Shoulder Massager with Heat Deep Tissue

Adjustable massage mode: the neck massager has 3 adjustable massage speeds (low, medium and high) and 2 massage directions. The massager has a heating function that can distribute heat evenly so you can continue to relax after a busy day or a long journey.

Comfortable material: high-quality soft leather, soft and skin-friendly. The breathable mesh fabric promotes heat penetration and the massager also features double sided shoulder straps for easy handling.

Ergonomic Design. The inclined control panel is easier to use; the massager is ergonomic and adapts to different body contours: neck, shoulders, back, feet, etc.

Full body relaxation and comfort: overheating protection, the massager switches off automatically after 15 minutes of continuous use or detection of overheating. Suitable for this is a good gift for the care of family and friends.

Quality breathable mesh fabric with evenly-spread holes helps heat penetration.

Deluxe PU leather is not only soft to touch but also easy to clean with a simple wipe, greatly elevating your massage experience.