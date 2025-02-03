Tippi Wooden Train Set - 44 Piece Train Track With Battery Powered Train

COMPLETE TRAIN TRACK SET FOR KIDS - Includes everything needed for kids to easily create their own railway city. Features flat and curved tracks, a bridge, station, battery powered train & carriage, train driver, people, trees, traffic lights and more!

BATTERY POWERED TRAIN - Unlike other train sets we include a battery powered express train with carriage. The simple function 'Stop / Start' buttons are perfect for younger children. We even include a removable train driver!

PREMIUM, SUSTAINABLE WOOD - Our wooden train tracks are made with beach wood for extra strength. Each piece has smooth hand-sanded edges to ensure safe play for young children. Crafted using the highest quality, FSC approved wood.

COMPATIBLE WITH OTHER BRANDS - Great as a standalone gift or to expand an existing wooden track set. Our track pieces are fully compatible with other leading toy train brands.

THE PERFECT PRESENT WITH GIFT READY PACKAGING - Easy to build, fun and engaging, pre-tested for safety and with a beautiful presentation box, it's the perfect gift for young children.