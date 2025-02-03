Marketplace.
image 1 of Tippi Wooden Train Set - 44 Piece Train Track With Battery Powered Train

Tippi Wooden Train Set - 44 Piece Train Track With Battery Powered Train

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by netpricedirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Tippi Wooden Train Set - 44 Piece Train Track With Battery Powered Train
About this itemCOMPLETE TRAIN TRACK SET FOR KIDS - Includes everything needed for kids to easily create their own railway city. Features flat and curved tracks, a bridge, station, battery powered train & carriage, train driver, people, trees, traffic lights and more!BATTERY POWERED TRAIN - Unlike other train sets we include a battery powered express train with carriage. The simple function 'Stop / Start' buttons are perfect for younger children. We even include a removable train driver!PREMIUM, SUSTAINABLE WOOD - Our wooden train tracks are made with beach wood for extra strength. Each piece has smooth hand-sanded edges to ensure safe play for young children. Crafted using the highest quality, FSC approved wood.COMPATIBLE WITH OTHER BRANDS - Great as a standalone gift or to expand an existing wooden track set. Our track pieces are fully compatible with other leading toy train brands.THE PERFECT PRESENT WITH GIFT READY PACKAGING - Easy to build, fun and engaging, pre-tested for safety and with a beautiful presentation box, it's the perfect gift for young children.
Sold by netpricedirect (Hyde's Toys & Gifts Ltd.)

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here