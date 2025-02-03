PestShield Fly Paper - Pack of 6

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This pack of 3 insecticide-free traps is perfect for dealing with unwanted pests._x000D__x000D_These sticky fly papers are ideal for kitchens and dining areas._x000D__x000D_They are poison-free, create no mess, and are safe for use in your home._x000D__x000D_Simply untwist the paper and secure it to the ceiling or shelf to trap flies and other flying insects.

This pack of 3 insecticide-free traps is perfect for dealing with unwanted pests._x000D__x000D_These sticky fly papers are ideal for kitchens and dining areas._x000D__x000D_They are poison-free, create no mess, and are safe for use in your home._x000D__x000D_Simply untwist the paper and secure it to the ceiling or shelf to trap flies and other flying insects.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.