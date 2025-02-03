PestShield Cat & Dog Repellent Granules - 150g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Pestshield Move It Cat & Dog Granules release a strong, highly perfumed odor over a period of days, masking those left by previous visits so that the animal does not recognize the fouling area._x000D__x000D_The safe and handy shaker bottle contains scatter granules made using natural plant extracts._x000D__x000D_These scatter granules quickly mask foul odors left by animals and slowly release strong scents that both cats and dogs can find very repulsive.

Pestshield Move It Cat & Dog Granules release a strong, highly perfumed odor over a period of days, masking those left by previous visits so that the animal does not recognize the fouling area._x000D__x000D_The safe and handy shaker bottle contains scatter granules made using natural plant extracts._x000D__x000D_These scatter granules quickly mask foul odors left by animals and slowly release strong scents that both cats and dogs can find very repulsive.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.