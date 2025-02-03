PestShield Cat & Dog Repellent Granules - 150g

Marketplace.
Pestshield Move It Cat & Dog Granules release a strong, highly perfumed odor over a period of days, masking those left by previous visits so that the animal does not recognize the fouling area._x000D__x000D_The safe and handy shaker bottle contains scatter granules made using natural plant extracts._x000D__x000D_These scatter granules quickly mask foul odors left by animals and slowly release strong scents that both cats and dogs can find very repulsive.
