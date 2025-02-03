Marketplace.
Groov-e GVWC09BK Asteria 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Alarm Clock - Black

Keep your essential devices powered up and organized with this Wireless Charging Station. Designed to simplify your life, this all-in-one solution combines wireless charging capabilities with convenient features to enhance your daily routine. Ideal for any room in the house or officeWireless* charging station for:- Smartphone (compatible with all wireless charging enabled smartphones iphone iPhone 12/13/4/15/16 & Samsung S20 or newer)- Earphones (all wireless charging enabled earphone models including Airpods, Aipords Pro)- Compatible with Apple Watch series 1-9 or newerFeatures: Magnetic charger compatible with MagSafe, 12/24H Clock with LED display, Alarm clock, Auto snooze function, Display dimmer, USB-C powered (cable included)(*Your devices must support wireless charging)Specifications:Input USB-C: 9V/3AWireless Output: 15W max (smartphone)Wireless Output: 3W (earphones)Wireless Output: 2W (smart watch)QC 3.0 adaptor required for fast charging(Phone in image is not included)
Magnetic Charger Compatible With MagSafe12/24H Clock with LED displayPortable & Lightweight
