Groov-e GVWC09BK Asteria 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Alarm Clock - Black

Keep your essential devices powered up and organized with this Wireless Charging Station. Designed to simplify your life, this all-in-one solution combines wireless charging capabilities with convenient features to enhance your daily routine. Ideal for any room in the house or office

Wireless* charging station for:

- Smartphone (compatible with all wireless charging enabled smartphones iphone iPhone 12/13/4/15/16 & Samsung S20 or newer)

- Earphones (all wireless charging enabled earphone models including Airpods, Aipords Pro)

- Compatible with Apple Watch series 1-9 or newer

Features: Magnetic charger compatible with MagSafe, 12/24H Clock with LED display, Alarm clock, Auto snooze function, Display dimmer, USB-C powered (cable included)

(*Your devices must support wireless charging)

Specifications:

Input USB-C: 9V/3A

Wireless Output: 15W max (smartphone)

Wireless Output: 3W (earphones)

Wireless Output: 2W (smart watch)

QC 3.0 adaptor required for fast charging

(Phone in image is not included)