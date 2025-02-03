Peek-a-Boo Singing Elephant Plush Toy

High quality: The plush toy is made of soft, comfortable, and skin-friendly plush and PP cotton.

Interactive Game Modes: The stuffed elephant features two exciting game modes that keep your child entertained and engaged for hours.

Play with Baby: Press the left button to play hide and seek; the elephant will lower its ears to play with you.

Be Creative: This toy helps children develop skills, hand-eye coordination, and creativity, providing hours of entertainment.

Perfect Gifts: Ideal for holidays, birthdays, baby showers, or just because—every child will love this animated elephant plush toy.