Alivio Licensed Land Rover 12v Discovery Kids Ride On Car

Introducing the Licensed Land Rover 12V Discovery Kids Ride-On Car, a thrilling and realistic driving experience for young adventurers. This ride-on car is equipped with a powerful 35W motor, ensuring an exciting and safe journey for children. Powered by a 12V 4.5AH battery, the ride-on car features an automatic gearbox, allowing for a smooth and enjoyable ride. With a maximum speed range of 3-4.5 km/h, young drivers can control their speed with ease. The maximum load capacity of 30kg ensures that children of various sizes can enjoy the adventure. Charging the ride-on car is a breeze with a charging time of 8 hours, providing usage duration of up to 45 minutes to 1 hour of continuous fun. The pedal release brake and emergency brake from the remote control enhance safety during play.For added convenience and supervision, the ride-on car comes with a 2.4GHz remote control, allowing parents to take control if needed. The Licensed Land Rover 12V Discovery Kids Ride-On Car is suitable for ages 3-6 years, making it the perfect gift for young explorers who are ready for exciting driving adventures.

