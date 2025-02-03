JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Grey

JBL Flip 6

Louder, more powerful sound



The beat goes on with the JBL Flip 6 2-way speaker system, engineered to deliver loud, crystal clear, powerful sound. Its racetrack-shaped woofer delivers exceptional low frequencies and midrange, while a separate tweeter produces crisp, clear high-frequencies. Flip 6 also features optimized dual passive radiators for deep bass, fine-tuned with using Harman's advanced algorithm.







IP67 waterproof and dustproof



To the pool. To the park. JBL Flip 6 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.







12 Hours of Playtime



Don't sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. JBL Flip 6 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.







Bold design



Bold audio meets bold design. Big-sounding yet easy to carry, the design fits any personal style. Stand it vertical or horizontal and choose from a variety of vibrant colours.







Crank up the fun with PartyBoost



PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to truly pump up your party.







JBL Portable app



Maximise your audio experience with the JBL Portable app. Get updates and product support straight from your phone. Then unlock features, amplify your audio, or tweak your bass for total control over your sound.







USB charging protection



Power up with peace of mind. The JBL Flip 6 offers USB-C charging protection. That means a reminder sound will alert you to unplug if the connector detects water, salt or any other chemicals.







Wireless Bluetooth streaming



Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound.







Eco-friendly packaging



JBL is committed to a more sustainable, earth-friendly packaging. The Flip 6 is packaged in a recyclable paper-based box, including the inner tray. The plastic hangtag is over 90% recycled and the exterior is printed with soy ink.